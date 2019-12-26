GRAND FORKS -- In the fall of 2012, despite both players coming from Illinois and residing about an hour apart, University of North Dakota true freshman quarterback Ryan Bartels had never heard of new teammate Kenny Golladay.
On Bartels' first day on campus, he and classmate and quarterback Joe Mollberg were itching to throw passes at Memorial Stadium.
So Bartels and Mollberg went out and threw routes with some of the new wide receivers.
"Oh man, this is a little different than high school," Bartels recalled of his first interaction with Golladay. "You could throw it 20 feet over his head and he'd snag it. He wasn't a blazer but he didn't drop a ball."
The wow factor was quick to set in that fall. Golladay was a special talent. His UND teammates were some of the first to believe the lanky wide receiver from Chicago could make it at the next level.
That belief has been realized.
In his third season with the Detroit Lions, the 6-foot-4 Golladay was recently considered one of the biggest snubs for the Pro Bowl. NFL.com ranked Golladay, who leads the NFL with 10 touchdown catches, as the fifth-biggest snub in the league.
All that production has come in Detroit despite the Lions playing three quarterbacks this year following a back injury to starter Matthew Stafford.
Golladay has 56 catches for 1,052 yards. He's the first Lions wide receiver to produce two 1,000-yard campaigns within his first three NFL seasons. It's been a remarkable climb for a relatively unknown recruit just eight years earlier.
On signing day in February of 2012, the Grand Forks Herald reported some of the reasons Golladay landed at an FCS program like UND, including a poor initial ACT score. He also grew 2 to 3 inches between his junior and senior high school seasons. He was now 6-foot-4.
Illinois was new recruiting ground for UND at the time. Then-UND wide receivers coach Luke Schleusner was the big reason, as the former UND wide receiver was an assistant at Western Illinois from 2002-04 and became familiar with the recruiting ground in a city loaded with talent but also recruiters.
In an era when fewer true freshman saw game action, Golladay was the only UND true freshman to play in 2012. After missing the first game of the season as he awaited clearance from the NCAA, Golladay played in 10 games and had 30 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown.
"One of the first couple of practices, we were doing 1-on-1s, and he had at least two one-handed catches," recalled former UND standout wide receiver Greg Hardin, who's now the wide receivers coach at Robert Morris University. "Okay, this guy has the ability to play early and help us. You could really see it in games. Anyone can do that stuff in practice, but the games is when he started making plays and producing in the pass game."
As impressive as Golladay was his first year in Grand Forks, his return to campus for his sophomore season created a significant buzz. Teammates, coaches and the media could tell Golladay had blossomed into his frame.
"That first year, when I redshirted, he made some ridiculous catches," said Bartels, who's now an operations supervisor who lives in Maryland but is planning a move to Florida later this month. "But he goes home to summer workouts, comes back and went from like the 10th or 12th fastest guy to him and Greg (Hardin) going back and forth. It was, like, what in the world?"
Golladay's production took off his sophomore year in Grand Forks. In 2013, he caught 69 balls for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. That's really when Bartels knew Golladay had pro potential.
"I've told this to many people: He's the one person where we said he's got a chance," Bartels said. "When he came back for the second year and he and Greg are racing ... now he's got the speed and body and the hands. There was no question I thought he had a shot from that second year."
Golladay's most memorable game came late in 2013 when he caught a school-record 16 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Bartels was 39-for-59 for 367 yards in the 48-27 loss to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.
"Kenny was always open," Bartels said. "Third down, you knew where I was going. Whether it was a 10-yard dig across the middle or floating one to the end zone, I was going to Kenny." Teammates say Golladay was quiet and humble.
Golladay's time at UND was cut short from there. On Nov. 18, 2013, UND head coach Chris Mussman was fired after a 3-8 season.
On Dec. 19 -- five days before UND hired Bubba Schweigert -- the Herald reported Golladay would transfer to Northern Illinois, a program coached by former UND offensive line coach Rod Carey.
According to an ESPN report, Mussman called Carey to talk about Golladay. Carey remembered Golladay from high school and thought he was a walk-on candidate because as a young prep Golladay was considered too short and too slow.
Carey then received a highlight film of Golladay's time at UND and called Mussman back.
"Watched about five clips and called Muss and was like, 'Oh, hell yeah,'" ESPN reported Carey as saying.
Golladay sat at one season at Northern Illinois. As a junior, he caught 73 passes for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he caught 87 balls for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Lions selected Golladay in the third round (96th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.
"I always try to get him in fantasy football," Bartels said. "I always say I got dibs because I played with him. It's pretty cool to turn on the TV and see him. After he was drafted, I sent him a text after not talking to him for about two years and he still texted me back and said thanks. I've always loved Kenny."