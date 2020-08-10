An emergency meeting with commissioners from the Power 5 conferences on Sunday could lead to the cancellation or postponement of NCAA fall 2020 football.
The Power 5 conferences include: The Big Ten Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Pac-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference.
If the Power 5 cancels or postpones fall sports, other conferences in the NCAA will likely follow suit.
According to an Aug. 9 article from Sports Illustrated, other meetings will be held this week to discuss the future of fall 2020 football and the expected resolution is to postpone it until 2021.
ESPN cites that the ultimate goal is to move football to spring.
The Big Sky Conference announced on August 7 its plan to move the football season to spring, making it the first conference to make that big of a decision.
Then on Aug. 8, the Mid-American Conference postponed its football season, and the Big Ten Conference canceled its season on Aug. 10.
ESPN also said that the MAC postponed all fall sports, making them the first FBS league to do so.
SI said that this sets a precedent that the other nine FBS conferences follow suit, and if the FBS makes decisions such as this, the FCS will likely make similar ones.
North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota are division I schools in the FCS and their football teams play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
On Friday, Aug. 7, the MVC announced its decision to move the fall 2020 football conference season to spring, but said teams could still play non-conference games according to ESPN.
These decisions come as a result of health and safety concerns for athletes and fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many colleges and universities across the country are giving the OK to return to campus and resume a combination of in-person or online classes.
ESPN said the ACC, Big 12 and SEC wanted to wait and see what would happen after “thousands of students returned to their campuses this month.”
However, with the overwhelming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, and the fear of outbreaks on college campuses, these conferences and other smaller ones might be forced to act sooner than later.
On the high school end of things, sports are expected to continue with the exception of a few states.
The North Dakota High School Athletics Association and the Montana High School Association released return to play guidelines for high school sports in mid-July and team practices are either underway or have already started.
The guidelines list specific recommendations for student athletes to protect them and the coaches from contagion and to overall stem the spread of COVID-19.
However, both associations leave most of the responsibility and major decisions, such as canceling or postponing sports, up to the school districts’ discretion and are dependent on state and local health department guidelines.