On Monday, Mar. 2, a pair of Williston State College student-athletes announced where they will be continuing their volleyball careers for the next two seasons.
Allison Jones, who played middle and outside hitter for the Tetons, will be taking her talents to Mount Marty College, located in Yankton, South Dakota. Meanwhile, Barta, an outside hitter, will be playing at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas next season. As Jones finished the year tied for second on WSC with 34 service aces, Barta collected a team-leading 367 kills and averaged 3.31 kills per set in her final year with Williston State.
As far as academics are concerned, Jones, a native of Brandon, Manitoba, in Canada, plans to major in physical education and minor in coaching. Barta, who is from Carlyle, Saskatchewan, plans to major in elementary education.
According to Jones, she arrived at her decision to play for Mount Marty College after the school reached out to her on a recruiting website. Jones also shares that she is friends with a few former Teton softball players who went to play for Mount Marty after their time at WSC.
In Barta’s case, she reveals that her decision to sign with Tabor College was made in large part due to the similar coaching philosophies between Tabor’s program and Williston State.
“When I spoke with the coach, he said alot of the things that coach Hinck believes in, and it reminded me of her,” Barta says. “I just knew I’d get along with the coaching staff really well, and meeting the girls on the team, I was super comfortable with them right away. I wanted to find a school that had the same values and the same tight family atmosphere that we have at Williston State.”
While discussing their time with the Tetons, both native Canadians credit Tetons’ head volleyball coach Chelsea Hinck as an instrumental figure in their overall development as players.
“I love playing for coach Hinck, she has alot of knowledge about the game and she really motivates us to want to do better and compete,” Jones tells the Williston Herald. “She’s the best coach I’ve ever had, and she’s changed my whole perspective on volleyball and the values I should have about the game,” Barta adds.
While both players admit they are sad to be leaving WSC, they believe their experience at Williston State College has helped prepare them for future success.
“I think I have more discipline now in terms of my actions, and I’ve definitely grown as a person. I wish I could be a Teton forever, but I can’t,” Jones smiles. “I’ve had an awesome time in Williston. If I didn’t have to leave, I wouldn’t leave,” Barta says. “I was given more opportunities here and the fans are great. I can go to my coaches for anything that I need, and just having that connection with them made my experience on the court so much better.”