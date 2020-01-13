CHICAGO — For the second straight season, North Dakota State went wire-to-wire ranked number one in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll. The Bison (16-0) received all 153 first-place votes in the final media poll released Monday, Jan. 13, to maintain the top spot; a status they have held since winning the 2017 national title.
North Dakota State extended its winning streak to 37 straight games with a 28-20 FCS championship game victory over James Madison (14-2), which finished second in the poll. National semifinalists Weber State (11-4) and Montana State (11-4) were third and fourth, respectively, followed by Northern Iowa rounding out the top five.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference finished the season with four ranked teams all making the top 10. Illinois State (10-5) was seventh after a quarterfinal loss to NDSU, and South Dakota State (8-5) finished 10th after a second round playoff loss to UNI.