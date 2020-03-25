University of North Dakota athletics department officials announced seating changes and new opportunities for Fighting Hawks football fans on March 25 that will go into effect for the 2020 season and beyond.
Helping usher in a new era in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, sections on the west side of the Alerus Center have been altered providing new season tickets availability in sections 213 and 214 with a North Dakota Champions Club commitment. In addition, student sections have been moved toward the UND team entrance in sections 210-212 to create a more exciting entrance for the Fighting Hawks each time they take the field.
"As we embark on a fresh decade of football in the Alerus Center, with our most anticipated opponents lining our schedules, we want to make sure we're creating the best environment possible," said associate athletic director for external operations Kyle Doperalski. "We are continuously looking at how to make the Alerus Center an even more difficult place for opponents to play."
Season ticket holders can renew their tickets with three options: choose the same seats, request to relocate to another section or request to add seats. The renewal process will begin on April 14 and end on May 31, taking place entirely through the “My North Dakota Account” at FightingHawks.com/tickets.
If season ticket holders are choosing to relocate their seats, please check the “relocate” box within your renewal process to ensure a phone call from a ticket office representative. Each account will move to the best seat in accordance with their North Dakota Champions Club membership level based on priority points, with the calls beginning in June.
Current season ticket holders located in sections 210-212 will receive an email from the Ralph Engelstad Arena ticket office and will have the first opportunity to relocate their seats consistent to the map below.
“I am truly excited that our most loyal and avid fans are getting this great opportunity to fill the best seats in the house,” said North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert. “Heading into the Missouri Valley Football Conference and reigniting old rivalries will create a great opportunity for an awesome atmosphere inside the Alerus Center for years to come.”
Over a million fans have seen UND post a 92-27 record at the Alerus Center in its 19 seasons of existence, including a perfect 6-0 mark last season.
The Fighting Hawks will enter the 2020 season as one of only 25 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs that have qualified for the playoffs twice over the last four seasons, and will host historical opponents such as South Dakota State, South Dakota, and Southern Illinois.
North Dakota opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Valparaiso from the Alerus Center. Kickoff times, promotions, and other information will be released in the near future.