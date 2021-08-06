Alycia McGlothlin, a Williston native, is the new assistant volleyball coach at Williston State College and with her new role comes big plans.
And although she’s new to the position, McGlothlin is quite familiar with the sport and with coaching.
Where it all began
For as long as she could remember, McGlothlin said she has always played volleyball.
From kid leagues all the way up to her freshman year of college, McGlothlin was on the court.
But after her freshman season, it was time for a change.
“I decided to pursue hair dressing and I went to school for that for about a year and have been doing that ever since,” she said. “Now, it’s kind of like my two passions are being rolled into one.”
However, McGlothlin never really left volleyball behind.
She said she did a little bit of coaching at her old school, Williston Trinity Christian School. There, she coached at the middle school level for a year.
She also coached in the track program at Williston High School for a little while.
But she said the last couple of years she’s been focusing on her business.
Currently, she rents and runs her own booth at Sass Salon as a hair stylist.
“I pretty much just work for myself and rent my own space and I’m my own boss. I get to make my own hours, schedule my own clients and it’s really nice to be flexible but still be able to work a full time job under yourself so it’s really fun,” McGlothlin said.
Now, she said she’s happy to be back.
“I just love volleyball and I love sharing that with people and I’m excited to be able to push these girls,” she said.
New goals
McGlothlin said although she’s glad to coach again, it’s going to be a little different getting back into the swing of things.
It’s been about six years since she’s been a full-time athlete, so she said getting back into practicing everyday and having games a couple times a week is going to be an interesting change.
But she’s ready to push herself, she said.
And working alongside head coach Chelsea Hinck, McGlothlin said there’s a lot of goals she has in mind.
For instance, she said she wants to be a coach that her players feel comfortable approaching and asking questions without feeling embarrassed because they might not know something.
Additionally, she said being a former volleyball player herself, she knows the kind of feelings and changes players can go through.
Thus, by using her experience and taking what she learned, she said she wants to be able to help her future team grow.
“I’m really excited, not even just for coaching but to watch these athletes grow,” McGlothlin said. “I remember how much I grew from the time I started the season my freshmen year to the time I ended. I learned so much about myself not even just as an athlete but just growing up as an adult. I think I’m just really excited to watch these girls grow and learn and to be a part of it.”
Working with Hinck
In the end, as much as she is excited, McGlothlin also said she’s a little nervous.
But she said she calms those nerves by reminding herself that as soon as she steps on the court for the first practice, everything is going to come back and it will feel like second nature.
“I’m trying to tell myself, ‘Don’t be nervous, you know what you’re doing, you’re here for a reason,’” she said.
Plus, she has Hinck for help, and if there’s one thing she can tell Hinck it’s that she has her back.
“No matter what you (Hinck) do, it’s going to be good because I got your back and these girls look up to you,” McGlothlin said in regards to Hinck. “I know you’re passionate about this sport and you love these girls so as long as you keep your head in that and you just love them and want the best for them, there’s nothing you can do wrong.”