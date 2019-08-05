New 'helmet protectors' greet Bison players on first day of practice

FARGO — The first day of North Dakota State football practice on Friday was like any other first day. The players looked big, fast and strong, new head coach Matt Entz liked their enthusiasm and he approved of the way his assistants went about their business.
He could hear linebackers coach Grant Olson from two practice fields away trying to get younger players lined up in the right spots. He could hear the distinct pitch of offensive line coach A.J. Blazek’s voice.
The temperature at the beginning of August was warm with the usual touch of humidity.
There was one difference from past years, however, and this one was cosmetic: Most of the players were wearing protective, bulky-looking white padded helmet covers.
“Those were a surprise to a lot of players in the locker room,” said senior safety James Hendricks. “They were wondering what was going on, what was on their helmet?”
They’re called impact reducing shells made by a company named Guardian. Its website touts the shields can absorb up to 33% the impact of a collision.
The covers, which will only be worn in practice, are nothing new to football programs across the country. Entz says the shields weigh only 10 ounces, so there shouldn’t be very many complaints by players that they’re too cumbersome.
“I told them last night I didn’t want to hear any either,” he said. “Over the course of the last four, five years, head injury studies have continued to escalate. You guys have seen us play; at the line of scrimmage, it’s like a car crash every snap, even on the days we don’t have pads. So we’re trying to do everything we can to prolong the health of our kids and make sure we’re healthy with life after football as well.”
Perhaps the final straw that swayed NDSU’s decision was a concussion to safety Michael Tutsie during spring football. It put him out two weeks after a hit that didn’t look like anything out of the norm Entz said.
Tutsie said he went through the normal concussion protocol, with one of his symptoms being bothered by light.
“That was interesting, I think I’m the reason we got those padded helmets,” Tutsie said with a smile. “I think they’re safe, they’re smart and why not use them if it will prevent concussions? It will keep as many guys healthy before the season as possible, so I think I’m all for it.”
Defensive coordinator David Braun said he got a couple of “what’s-on-my-helmet looks” from players. Senior tight end Ben Ellefson said it’s too early to make any kind of review on them, saying the real test has yet to come.
“We haven’t had real contact yet,” Ellefson said. “It’s for player safety and it’s going to become important later on when we start doing live periods. I didn’t notice them. My neck might be a little more sore tomorrow but it’s nothing I can tell right now.”
About the only injuries of note after one day was a finger injury that continues to bother wide receiver D.J. Stewart. Freshman receiver Caden Kuntz has a nagging hamstring injury. Otherwise, a flu bug to a couple of players kept productivity down for a couple of others.
It was the first official practice for Entz, who spent the previous five seasons as NDSU’s defensive coordinator. He admitted to wanting to jump in and directly coach a drill or two early in practice.
“I’m still going to say it’s strange,” he said. “I’m sure as the season progresses and as fall camp progresses that I’ll find what my niche is out here better.”
The same could probably be said for the new protective helmet covers.
“Everyone was looking at the looks of them and they weren’t a fan yet,” Hendricks said, “so I think it’s going to take some warming up.”