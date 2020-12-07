The North Dakota State University women's basketball team defeated Green Bay 59-51 on Saturday, Dec. 5 and 82-66 on Sunday, Dec. 6 and broke several school records over the two-game period.
Green Bay entered the weekend double-header ranked 10th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, and Saturday's win was the first win for the Bison over a team ranked in the poll since the Bison beat fifth-ranked South Dakota 83-73 on Jan. 14, 2017.
The second-straight win on Sunday was not only a boost for the Bison but also a record-breaking moment after the team tied a school record with 16 3-pointers.
NDSU improved to 3-0 on the year, while Green Bay dropped to 1-2, making it the is the first time the Bison won the first three games of the year against NCAA opponents.
No fans were in attendance for both games.
During Saturday's game, the NDSU win came after the Bison closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and never looked back, according to a press release.
Michelle Gaislerova had a season-high 23 points, as she was 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
Her seven treys are tied for the third-most in school history. Gaislerova became the 29th player in school history to reach 1,100 career points.
Heaven Hamling added 12 points, while Marie Olson had a season-high seven points.
Emily Dietz had a season-high 11 rebounds, while Hamling added a career-best seven boards. Dietz went over 400 rebounds for her career.
Olson and Hamling each had two assists, while Hamling tied a career-high with four steals.
Caitlyn Hibner led Green Bay with 11 points.
On Sunday, NDSU received 40 points from three players off the bench.
Sophomore Olivia Skibiel had a career-high 17 points, while freshman Abby Schulte dropped in 16.
Junior Reneya Hopkins added seven points. Redshirt-sophomore Heaven Hamling added 17 points, while Gaislerova had 11 points.
Hibner once again led Green Bay with 21 points.
Britney Epperson led the Bison with four rebounds, while Dietz, Schulte and Skibiel each had three.
Hamling had a career-high six assists, while adding two steals. Schulte had three steals, while Epperson added a pair of blocked shots.
NDSU will hit the road for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 12 as the Bison travel to #18/23 Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.