FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the signing of SMU transfer Marie Olson.
Olson, the 19th-ranked forward in the country by ESPN coming out of high school, appeared in 27 games for the Mustangs last season with 10 starts. She averaged 3.0 points per game and 2.4 rebounds, while connecting on 10 3-pointers.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Marie Olson join the Bison women’s basketball team,” Collins said. “Not only does she have tremendous potential to be a difference maker on the court, she is a terrific person with qualities that will help create the culture we’re trying to establish at NDSU. Her roots are in Minnesota and I know she’s excited to be so close to family and friends she grew up with.”
A three-star recruit by ESPN out of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, Olson appeared in 28 games as a senior in high school. She averaged 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
“Marie is a 6-2 forward that will bring the versatility that we value,” Collins added. “She is comfortable inside and out and brings length and athleticism, two areas we need to improve as a team. She was very fortunate to play with very high caliber AAU programs in North Tartan in Minnesota and Cal Stars in California. Marie has a great opportunity to impact our program and leave her mark at North Dakota State.”
Olson will sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility starting in 2020-21.