SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State University was picked to finish seventh in the 2019 Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll released on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Meanwhile, NDSU outside hitter Alexis Bachmeier and middle hitter Emily Halverson were recognized as ‘players to watch’.
Bachmeier, a 5-foot-9 junior from Fargo, started in all 29 matches and 110 sets last season. She was tied for second on the team with 23 service aces, and averaged 2.89 digs, 2.76 points and 2.26 kills per set. Bachmeier recorded eight double-doubles including 18 kills and 20 digs at South Dakota State.
Halverson, a 6-3 junior from Iowa City, Iowa, started in all 29 matches and 111 sets last season. She hit .228 overall including .266 in Summit League play. Halverson finished eighth in the league with 106 total blocks and 10th with 0.95 blocks per set. She averaged 2.37 points and 1.73 kills per set.
North Dakota State is scheduled to open the 2019 season against host Toledo at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the University of Toledo’s Blue and Gold Tournament. The NDSU home opener is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, against Cal in the NDSU Classic at the Bentson Bunker Field House.
North Dakota State finished the 2018 season with a 9-20 record including 6-10 in the Summit League. The Bison reached the Summit League tournament semifinals for the ninth time in 11 trips and became the first No. 6-seed to advance since the league went to six teams in 2013.
NDSU returns all but one starter and 10 returning players including Summit League all-tournament pick Abbi Klos and all-freshman team selection Kalli Hegerle.