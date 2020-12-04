The North Dakota State University men’s and women’s track teams were pegged as the favorites for the upcoming indoor track and field season in the Summit League.
Preseason polls for the conference were recently released, and with their first-place voting results, it marks the 10th time that both teams were picked to be the preseason favorites in the conference since the teams joined the league, prior to the 2007-2008 academic year, according to a release from NDSU.
On the men’s side, the defending champion Bison were voted the favorite after receiving 30 total points and five first-place votes. Behind them, South Dakota State was picked to finish second with a total of 24 points and the remaining first-place vote.
South Dakota (23), Oral Roberts (19), North Dakota (14) and Western Illinois (10) complete the men’s rankings.
On the women’s side, 13-time defending champion NDSU was picked to finish atop the league once again. The Bison finished with 41 points and five first-place votes. South Dakota took the remaining two first-place votes and earned the No. 2 spot with 38 total points.
Rounding out the women’s poll are South Dakota State (32), Oral Roberts (25), North Dakota (24), Western Illinois (16) and Omaha (13).