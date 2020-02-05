FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University men’s and women’s track and field teams are hosting the Bison Open this Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility on campus.
Friday’s competition begins with the women’s pentathlon 60 meter hurdles and the men’s weight throw at 3 p.m. The men’s heptathlon starts with the 60 meter dash at 3:30. Friday’s running events get underway at 6:30, and should be concluded by 8.
On Saturday, the heptathlon resumes at 10 a.m. Field events begin with the shot put and long jump at 1 p.m. Track events run from noon until approximately 6.
The Bison currently have nine performances that are ranked among the top 25 in the NCAA this season, including six in the men’s throwing events. Junior Alex Talley ranks 10th in the nation in the shot put and 11th in the weight throw.
On the women’s side, senior Maddy Nilles is sixth in the country in the weight throw, sophomore Akealy Moton is seventh in the shot put, and senior Shelby Gunnells is ninth in the shot put.
Early-season Summit League leaders for the Bison men include Jacob Rodin (800m), Alex Bartholomay (mile), Elliott Stone (3000m), Trevor Otterdahl (weight throw), and Talley (shot put).
NDSU women who currently lead the Summit League include Peyton Frolek (800m), Kelby Anderson (mile and 3000m), Jodi Lipp (triple jump), Moton (shot put), and Nilles (weight throw).