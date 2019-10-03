FARGO — It’s been quite a run for James Robinson and his football career with Illinois State. It’s also been long. In essence, the senior running back is in his eighth year with the Redbirds that began his freshman year in high school.
That’s when Illinois State head coach Brock Spack offered Robinson a scholarship.
“We didn’t know if we could hang on to him,” Spack said. “We thought somebody bigger would take him.”
Spack said the University of Iowa offered Robinson during his junior year at Lutheran High School in Rockford, Ill.
“Then they fell off him for whatever reasons,” Spack said. “James is real quiet so he’s probably difficult to recruit. They probably moved on when he didn’t commit right away. He’s an Iowa kind of back. That’s what they play with.”
The fall off was ISU’s gain and Robinson will be a focal point for the Bison defense Saturday when NDSU travels to Normal, Ill., for the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener at Hancock Stadium.
Robinson, one of the favorites this year for the Payton Award that goes to the best offensive player in Division I FCS, is coming off three straight 100-yard games. His production in college has been good. He needs 33 yards against the Bison to reach 3,000 for his career.
His production in high school, however, was out of this world. Robinson is the all-time Illinois High School Association career leader in rushing yards with 9,045, over 200 yards more than second place.
His yardage ranks in the top 15 in U.S. high school history, according to his Illinois State biography. The country’s career leader is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who had 12,124 yards from 2009-12 in Yulee, Fla., according to MaxPreps.com.
Certainly, Robinson’s level of competition can be questioned in relation to some of the bigger schools in the Chicago area. But he was also young for his grade and was 16 years old when he was a senior in high school.
It’s a school Spack knows well. Rockford is his hometown and he knew the head coach, the athletic director and the principal when the Redbirds were recruiting Robinson.
“We knew all about James,” Spack said. “James got a good score on his test and he’s never been an academic issue here. He’s been a really good kid. We knew he was going to be a really good player.”
Robinson is a 5-foot-10, 220-pound back who runs with a purpose. His 128 yards against NDSU last season were the most the Bison gave up all season.
“He has tremendous power in him,” said Bison head coach Matt Entz. “He’s tough to tackle. If you don’t get a chance to make contact before the line, he has the ability to make a big play or turn a short run into an explosive play. We’ve seen him outrun defensive backs at Northern Arizona and Eastern Illinois.”
The Valley has seen it, too. Robinson was a first team all-conference pick his sophomore and junior seasons. He led the league with 1,290 yards last year.
“I guess my only goal is to have more yards than I did last year,” Robinson told The Pantagraph newspaper, which covers Illinois State. “Whatever I get to is what I get to.”