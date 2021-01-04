MACOMB, Ill. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team won 78-67 at Western Illinois on Sunday afternoon to move to 2-0 in Summit League play.
Six Bison players scored in double figures, led by junior Tyree Eady with 16 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Jarius Cook added 14 points, and freshman Grant Nelson scored 13 for NDSU.
Bison junior Sam Griesel finished with 10 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
NDSU shot 53 percent for the game, while Western Illinois made 42 percent. The Bison committed just seven turnovers in the game.
WIU led 18-11 six minutes into the contest, but back-to-back threes from Cook and a bucket by Nelson erased that margin. Cook drained four three-pointers in the first half, including two more in a 9-2 Bison run that gave NDSU the lead for good at 34-27.
The Bison held a 43-34 advantage at halftime, and NDSU led by as many as 16 at 50-34 after opening the second half with a 7-0 run.
NDSU (4-6 overall, 2-0 Summit) returns home to host Omaha on Friday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 9, in doubleheaders with the Bison women. Tickets are available at GoBison.com/tickets.