North Dakota State University’s track and field program signed two home-state athletes to its program for the 2021 recruiting class.
Stevie Keller, the director of track and field and cross country at NDSU, announced that Kaden Pastian and Mason Kindel are the latest high school athletes to join the program.
Pastian is a thrower from Hillsboro/Central Valley high School, and Kindel is a distance runner from Bismarck Century High School.
Pastian comes into the program with notable accolades attached to his name; he won the North Dakota High School Athletic Association Class B state title in the discus throw as a sophomore in 2019, and he also placed third at state for the shot put, according to a release from NDSU.
In his title-winning performance in the discus event, he topped 180 feet in a throw to win the title.
Kindel comes to NDSU as a four-time all-state performer in cross country for Bismarck Century, placing in the top seven at the state meet in the past two years. He also finished in the top 15 in all four years of his high school career at the state cross country meet.
Kindel’s career included a fifth place finish at the state meet in his senior season in 2020.
In his track career, Kindel was a state meet qualifier in the 1600 meter race and the 3200 meter race, as well as the 4 by 800 meter relay as a sophomore in 2019.