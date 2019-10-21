NDSU shuts out Missouri State, stays atop Missouri Valley

FARGO — North Dakota State’s defense took care of business as it kept Missouri State off the board in a 22-0 victory in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
(1) NDSU blanks Missouri State 22-0
The Bison controlled the game, but didn’t put much distance between themselves and 1-win Missouri State on the scoreboard. Despite nearly tripling the Bears' offensive output, the Bison let MSU hang around.
NDSU improved to 7-0, 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference setting up next week's showdown at 3-0 South Dakota State.
While NDSU’s offense struggled to pull away, the defense dominated. The Bears never came close to scoring. They crossed midfield three times, managing to make it to the NDSU 49 and 45 on their last two drives of the first half, and got to the 44 late in the fourth.
The Bison gained 450 yards and held the Bears to 185. MSU had 21 yards rushing and 164