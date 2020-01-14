NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Football Coaches Association presented North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz with the AFCA National Coach of the Year award for the Football Championship Subdivision on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.
Entz, a first-year head coach after spending five seasons as NDSU’s defensive coordinator, guided the Bison to a 16-0 record, NDSU’s ninth straight Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with an 8-0 league record, and the program’s third straight NCAA championship and eighth in the last nine seasons.
He was the Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year and finished second in the national media voting for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award.
North Dakota State has won an FCS-record 37 consecutive games. The Bison were the first team in the modern era of college football to complete a 16-0 national championship season.
Entz is only the fourth coach to earn AFCA National Coach of the Year honors in their first season as a head coach. He joins Miami (Fla.) head coach Larry Coker (FBS, 2001), Valdosta State’s David Dean (Division II, 2007) and Richmond’s Mike London (FCS, 2008).
North Dakota State is tied for second all-time with seven AFCA National Coach of the Year winners. Previous honorees were Don Morton (1983), Earle Solomonson (1986), Rocky Hager (1988, 1990) and Craig Bohl (2012, 2013).
AFCA National Coach of the Year winners are selected by a vote of the active AFCA members at four-year schools in each division. Minnesota State Mankato’s Todd Hoffner was the Division II winner, Muhlenberg’s Nate Milne won in Division III, and Morningside’s Steve Ryan was the NAIA winner.