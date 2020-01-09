FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has been named offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision, the FCS Athletic Directors Association announced Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota, earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player, Newcomer and Freshman of the Year honors this year. The 2019 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award winner, he is the league's first freshman to be named offensive player of the year, and he is the fourth to sweep the newcomer and freshman of the year awards.
Lance has attempted 278 career passes without an interception, breaking the school record of 152. A 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist, Lance has led the Bison to a 15-0 record in his first year as a starter. He is 186-of-277 this season with 2,714 passing yards, 28 TDs and zero interceptions. The 2,714 pass yards and 28 TD passes are both school records for an NDSU freshman.
Montana linebacker Dante Olson, a consensus first team All-American, was named FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year. Olson led the FCS in total tackles for the second straight season after recording 179 total tackles in 2019, setting a Big Sky Conference record for most tackles in a single season.
Lance and Olson were two of the 11 players selected to the FCS ADA All-America Team in December as the best players at their positions in the FCS. North Dakota State left tackle Dillon Radunz was the seventh straight NDSU offensive lineman selected.
No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (15-0) plays in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game against No. 2-ranked James Madison (14-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.