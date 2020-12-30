The Bison will travel to Macomb, Ill., to open Summit League play at Western Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3.
Both games are scheduled to tip at 3:30 p.m. following the 1 p.m. women's games between the Bison and Leathernecks.
Additionally, those games will have a free video stream available at GoLeathernecks.com.
Saturday and Sunday will be the 30th and 31st games between NDSU and Western Illinois dating back to 2007-08.
NDSU holds a 21-8 lead in the all-time series. The Bison have won 15 of the last 16 vs. the Leathernecks, going a perfect 5-0 over the past two seasons.
The five highest single-game scoring outputs by a Bison this season have come from five different players – Jarius Cook (22) vs. TCU, Rocky Kreuser (21) vs. TCU, Sam Griesel (20) vs. South Dakota State, Maleeck Harden-Hayes (18) vs. South Dakota State, and Tyree Eady (17) vs. South Dakota.
Bison sophomore Jarius Cook scored a career-high 22 points and added a career-high six rebounds in NDSU’s loss at TCU on Dec. 22.
NDSU junior Sam Griesel dished out 12 assists at TCU on Dec. 22 – tied for the seventh-most in a single game in school history, and the most ever by a Bison against a Division I opponent.
Rocky Kreuser’s 21 points at TCU were the second-highest scoring total of his career. He poured in 23 points at New Mexico State on Nov. 6, 2018, in the season opener of his sophomore year.
Prior to the games at the Dakota Showcase in Sioux Falls on Dec. 10-12, Sam Griesel had only led the Bison in scoring one time in his career. He did it twice in that three-game event – against South Dakota State on Dec. 10, and against North Dakota on Dec. 12.
NDSU’s field goal percentage increased significantly in its three games at the Dakota Showcase. After shooting 34 percent as a team through the first four games of the season, the Bison shot 46 percent for their three games in Sioux Falls on Dec. 10-12.
Through eight games this season, NDSU has received a balanced scoring contribution from upperclassmen Rocky Kreuser, Tyree Eady and Sam Griesel. Kreuser is averaging 12.9 ppg, Eady is at 11.6 ppg, and Griesel is scoring 10.4 ppg.
Sophomores Jarius Cook and Maleeck Harden-Hayes have already played more minutes this season than they did in their entire freshman campaigns.
Cook has logged 224 minutes in eight games this year, topping the 187 he played in the 2018-19 season before taking a redshirt year.
Harden-Hayes has played 189 minutes in seven games this season, surpassing the 161 he played as a freshman last year.