A North Dakota State University athlete received national honors for her recent performance and made school history with the recognition.
Junior Akealy Moton, a thrower on the women’s track and field team, was named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The award seeks to highlight not only the very best times, marks, and scores on a week-to-week basis, but also performances that were most significant on the national landscape, according to a press release from NDSU.
NDSU opened the winter indoor season with the Dakota Duals against the University of North Dakota, and Moton started off the season in a big way.
Moton launched a shot that went a distance of 56-09.50 (17.31m) to win the event by more than seven feet. Moton also had three other marks in the series that measured at least 56-4 (17.17m).
Her performance was so good that she not only leads the NCAA in the shot put after the first week of the season, but she also owns the top five throws in the nation.
Last year, Moton’s opener would have already been No. 10 on the end-of-season NCAA Division I performance list. The West Fargo native ended last year ranked fourth nationally going into the canceled NCAA DI Indoor Championships, according to the press release from NDSU.
Moton’s recognition marks the first time that a female athlete from North Dakota State has been named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season, according to the release.