North Dakota State University’s wrestling team’s schedule is now completed, and three new road dates finished the previously unfinished slate for the new year.
The Bison will open the season with a home event on Sunday, Jan. 3, but times for that opening match have been moved. NDSU will face Oregon State at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the Bison will face Missouri starting at noon.
It will be a four-team event, featuring two mats with South Dakota State also wrestling against both opponents, according to a release on the athletic website.
The second home match for NDSU was moved back one week to Sunday, Feb. 7, and the originally-scheduled Feb. 20 home dual against South Dakota State University has been cancelled.
Tickets for the Jan. 3 and Feb. 7 home duals went on sale starting on Monday, Dec. 28.
After the home opener on Jan. 3, the Bison will be on the road on Jan. 10 to faceoff against South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
NDSU is then scheduled to go to California to wrestle four duals on Sunday, Jan. 24, where the Bison will face Fresno State, California Baptist, Cal Poly and Little Rock.
To close out the regular season, the Bison will be on the road on Saturday, Feb. 13 to face Utah Valley and Air Force.