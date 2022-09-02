North Dakota State University will induct seven individuals into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 30. This year’s honorees will comprise the 50th annual class to be inducted.
The 2022 inductees are trailblazing director of women’s athletics Lynn Dorn, five-time NCAA champion track & field athlete Kinsey (Coles) Essler, seven-time All-American sprinter and football receiver Marques Johnson, national champion wrestler Mark Pazdernik, All-American linebacker and longtime NFL coach Jerry Rosburg, two-time All-American football center Brad Servais, and former faculty athletics representative and biochemistry professor Allan G. Fischer.
The event will be held on campus in the Nodak Insurance Basketball Performance Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the induction ceremony to start at noon.
Tickets to the Sept. 30 ceremony and luncheon are available from the NDSU athletic department at a cost of $35 for adults and $10 for children. Please contact Helena Johnston at (701) 231-6172 or email Helena.Johnston@ndsu.edu for reservations. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The hall of fame class also will be recognized at halftime of the Oct. 1 homecoming football game vs. Youngstown State.