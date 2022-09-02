Purchase Access

North Dakota State University will induct seven individuals into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 30. This year’s honorees will comprise the 50th annual class to be inducted.

The 2022 inductees are trailblazing director of women’s athletics Lynn Dorn, five-time NCAA champion track & field athlete Kinsey (Coles) Essler, seven-time All-American sprinter and football receiver Marques Johnson, national champion wrestler Mark Pazdernik, All-American linebacker and longtime NFL coach Jerry Rosburg, two-time All-American football center Brad Servais, and former faculty athletics representative and biochemistry professor Allan G. Fischer.



