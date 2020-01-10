On Thursday, Jan. 9, North Dakota State College of Science took the court for the first time back from Christmas break in their conference opener.
In the women's game, Science took control right away, taking a 53-8 lead into halftime against Williston State College. The Wildcats cruised the rest of the way for an 82-31 blowout victory.
“I thought we came out and executed offensively and defensively the way we needed to,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “We played with really good energy and I was just overall pleased with our effort and being able to stick to the gameplan.”
The game began with a 35-2 run by NDSCS. A pair of free throws were the only Williston points in the opening quarter. Science’s defensive intensity held true the entire game, limiting WSC to 13 percent shooting on field goals in the conference matchup.
Kate Carlson had all 21 of her points in the opening half. The sophomore forward only missed one of her nine shots from the field while also knocking down all five of her free throws. Zaraya March was also in double figures at halftime with 17, finishing the night with a team-high 22 points.
“Kate’s doing what she’s been doing, which has been dominating inside the paint,” Dryburgh said. “It was great to see Z (March) play as well as she did. She hadn’t been shooting it great in practice and I think she was a little down mentally, but she came out hot and kept it rolling the entire game.”
Justyna Butler showed her versatility with seven points, seven dimes, five boards and four steals for Science.
“(Butler) had a great stat line, didn’t she? If she gets the full 40 minutes she might have an opportunity for a triple-double,” Dryburgh said. “For her to have seven assists and zero turnovers is a really big piece for us.”
It was the Wildcat basketball debut for Gabby Hahn, who was an All-American volleyball player for the Cats. The sophomore held her own, pulling down five boards while also knocking down her first bucket from the short corner.
“I thought that Gabby did a great job,” Dryburgh said. “She’s a competitive kid. She hasn’t won in our program, but she’s gone to the national tournament in volleyball, which means you have to have a little bit of something to you. Hopefully we’ll be able to use her in the second half of the semester.”
Next up for NDSCS (14-2) is a 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 road battle with Miles Community College. The Wildcats topped the Pioneers 64-59 in the Mon-Dak Conference Tip-Off in November.
Meanwhile, a showdown between a pair of Mon-Dak Conference heavy hitters came down to the final seconds when North Dakota State College of Science hosted Williston State College in the men's game Thursday night.
The Tetons trailed by three with 15 seconds left and got a pair of 3-pointers up, but both of them were off the mark as the Wildcats pulled out the 75-72 win.
“It’s (always fun) when we play Williston,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “It was just a gritty game.”
Williston threatened the entire way, and a pair of unlikely plays put them in striking range to take the lead in the final minute. A loose ball went flying under the hoop where Shae Linton-Brown was waiting for the layup. Linton-Brown, who led the Tetons with 17 off the bench, got another lucky bounce 10 seconds later off a missed 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
“They had two kind of fluke plays and they had that loose ball where we’re diving and diving and the ball’s getting kicked around and the ball ends up in their hands underneath the basket,” Engen said. “A couple things made it almost like it wasn’t meant to be and our guys hung on and just had enough to get over the top.”
Marquise Holloman was fouled with 15.7 seconds left on the clock and sank both free throws to get the lead back to three, forcing Williston to try shoot the deep ball to tie it on their final possession.
Holloman made the biggest shots of the night, but Khari Broadway stole the show in the conference opener. The freshman willed his team with six points in a row down the stretch to give them a 73-68 lead prior to the pair of Williston buckets. Four of the points came on midrange pull-ups and he also buried two free throws in the one-man run.
Broadway led Science in points (20), assists (five) and even rebounds (nine) from his point guard position. His biggest role in the victory was slowing down Williston’s star guard, Eden Holt. Broadway held his matchup three points below his average with 16 on the night and just below 50 percent shooting from the field.
“Khari’s our leader, one of our best defenders, gets to the rack and is strong with the ball,” Engen said. “I don’t know if he was at his absolute best tonight, but he was really key defensively on their point guard who’s a heck of a player. He looked a lot less like a player that he normally does and that had to do with Broadway.”
The second leading scorer for NDSCS was Duoth Gach, who was battling a tailbone injury suffered last weekend. His 18 points were even more crucial considering Noble Cooper, Science’s leading scorer, was kept out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
“Basically without practicing the whole week long and (for Gach) to come and give us the line he gave us was huge,” Engen said.
Next up for the Wildcats (13-2) is a 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 battle with the Miles Community College Pioneers.