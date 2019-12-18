FARGO — The first person to tell you that Nick Radunz needed to go to a junior college to find a higher level of maturity would be Nick Radunz. So last year, with his grades not up to snuff to get into North Dakota State, he enrolled at the North Dakota State College of Science.
It was a decision that changed him and there is no more evidence needed than two big events on his plate this week: signing a letter of intent with the Bison football team on Wednesday and getting his two-year degree from the Wahpeton junior college on Thursday.
He accomplished the latter by grinding through three semesters of taking at least 21 credits each. Whatever distracted him academically in high school is now a thing of the past.
“It really worked out for the best,” Radunz said. “They gave me a chance to grow up, not only in school but in my personal life. I was able to make new connections and experience a different world.”
Radunz, from Becker, Minnesota, will be one of 27 players expected to make it official with NDSU during the early signing period from Wednesday through Friday. It means the Bison will have another set of brothers on the team. His older brother Dillon Radunz is NDSU’s starting left tackle.
Freshmen twins Eli Mostaert and Will Mostaert are defensive linemen and junior Zach Kubas and freshman Jake Kubas are offensive linemen. When Fargo Shanley senior Joe Kava signs his letter of intent, he’ll join his older brother, defensive end Jake Kava, on the Bison roster.
Radunz was a big part of head coach Eric Issendorf’s first recruiting class at NDSCS last year and Issendorf said he hit the jackpot of sorts. The final sales pitch lasted all of about five minutes.
“He gave me a big bear hug and said I’m coming to NDSCS,” Issendorf said.
Now he’ll be coming to NDSU, where Radunz will enroll for spring semester after getting his two-year degree from NDSCS this month. That was probably the most impressive part of his two seasons with the Wildcats, Issendorf said.
“Nick has just been a pillar for us,” Issendorf said. “He was an integral part of changing and sustaining a positive culture for Wildcat football.”
It changed on the field, too. NDSCS went 17-4 in Radunz’s two years. He’s 6-foot-4, 295 pounds who is slated to play either guard or center. He was a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American selection.
“Izzy runs a nice, tight ship,” Radunz said of Issendorf. “He keeps everything perfectly in place, kind of a perfectionist which I like. He’s a player’s coach, you can go into his office and talk about anything but he’s also honest with you and tell you exactly where you are whether you’re third string or a starter.”
His brother will finish his career as a four-year starter, albeit his freshman year was cut short by a knee injury. Nick Radunz will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“Coming out of high school, I wanted to go there,” Nick Radunz said. “My brother committed to NDSU when I was a sophomore and ever since my sophomore year I had a direct tie there.”
He said he did not have any other “serious” offers out of NDSCS.
“Not ones I really dug in-depth with,” he said.
Because of NCAA rules, Dillon Radunz cannot not talk about his brother coming to NDSU until after he signs his letter intent. Nick, however, said he can’t wait to get to NDSU’s winter workouts and spring football.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a new level of competition because there is nothing that can beat a sibling rivalry,” Nick said. “We’re going to push each other every day and make sure we’re getting better. We’re going to make sure we’re not slacking off. It’s going to be a bunch of long hours arguing about random stuff but it will make us better.”