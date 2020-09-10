The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has announced a delay to the start of the 2020-21 hockey season.
Competition will commence on or after Nov. 20 and according to a press release from the conference, they have been working with all Division I college hockey conferences to plan for a safe and responsible return to competition.
The NCHC is an NCAA Division I hockey conference.
The Williston State College hockey program is part of the American Collegiate Hockey Association and as of now there is no word yet on whether or not this affects the Teton hockey season.
The latest information from the ACHA is from July when the conference announced its Return to Play Guidelines and registration information.
Details on the ACHA Return to Play Guidelines can be found in this Aug. 3 article from the Herald: https://www.willistonherald.com/sports/collegiate_sports/american-collegiate-hockey-association-opens-registration-releases-guidelines/article_1d4c4eae-d5af-11ea-8d17-93360788db6d.html.
The decision to delay the season for the NCHC was unanimously approved by the its board of directors on Sept. 8 but the formal announcement was not made until Sept. 10.
According to a press release, numerous scheduling models with a variety of start dates are being considered and the specific details regarding the new schedule, start date, number of games, matchups and other details will be released later.
A specific date for that release has not been announced yet.
However, teams will be able to continue or start in-season countable athletically related activities such as practice with their student-athletes based on existing NCAA rules and in conjunction with local, state and institutional restrictions and guidelines for various types of activity.
But the NCHA did make it clear that all plans and schedules may be adjusted as more information becomes available.
NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a press release that the health and safety of everyone involved (particularly student-athletes) across the campus communities is the top priority.
He said although they fully expect to continue Hockey this season, as COVID-19 continues to affect higher education they have an obligation to host athletic competitions in a safe and responsible manner.
“We are committed to doing everything we conceivably can to provide competitive experiences that our student-athletes deserve,” Fenton said. “This delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully.”
As part of the conference efforts to begin the 2020-21 season, campus constituency groups have been engaged numerous times to gather feedback.
Some of those groups include student-athlete leaders, presidents or chancellors, athletic directors, faculty athletics representatives, head coaches and medical professionals.
Additionally, the conference has constructed a Health & Safety Competitions Committee, made up of sports medicine professionals and athletic administrators representing all eight member institutions.
According to a press release, the committee has met numerous times to develop consistent standards and protocol for hosting safe competitions.
Beyond internal conference or institutional protocols, member institutions will also refer and adhere to current and future NCAA Resocialization Collegiate Sport Standards for Practice and Competition.