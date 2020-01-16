On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Williston State College men’s and women’s basketball teams suffered a pair of losses at the Well to the visiting Bismarck State Mystics.
The Bismarck State men’s team, who came into the game losers of six out of their last seven, got off to a fast start against the Tetons, quickly opening up a 10-3 lead and maintained an edge throughout the first half.
The Mystics outrebounded the Tetons 23-14, and also outshot the Tetons percentage wise, 56 to 45 in the opening period, at one point leading by as many as 17. However, with less than a minute before halftime, an Eden Holt three pointer followed by a Kobey Lam transition layup trimmed the Williston State deficit to 50-45. Nonetheless, BSC took a 54-47 edge into the break.
Williston State had their moments early in the second half. With 16:47 remaining in the game, Lam tied up the ballgame at 59-59 after draining a top of the key three pointer. Less than two minutes later, a Lam floater in the lane gave WSC its first lead at 61-59.
After that, there were a total of five lead changes. Down 73-70, the Mystics went on a 13-0 run and took the lead for good. With under two minutes to go, a pair of baskets from WSC’s Shae Linton-Brown cut the BSC lead to 101-95, but that would be as close as the Tetons would get down the stretch, eventually losing to the Mystics 108-101.
For Williston State, Lam led all scorers with 33 points, and Jordan Kellier posted 26 in defeat. Now 9-9 on the year, the Tetons have lost five consecutive games.
In the women’s contest, Bismarck State, who came into the contest with a record of 15-3, asserted their dominance early on. The Mystics led 21-11 after one quarter of play, and held the Tetons to just four points in the second.
BSC sophomore forward Amber Stevahn was a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe in the first half on her way to an 18-point effort through the first 20 minutes of the ballgame. Meanwhile, the Mystics took a commanding 36-15 advantage into the halftime locker room.
After the break, it was more of the same as Bismarck State continued to build on their lead, overwhelming the Tetons. BSC outscored Williston State 38-25 in the second half as they cruised to a 74-40 victory over the Tetons. Courtney Olson and Stevahn combined for 46 of the Mystics’ points in the contest.
For WSC, Grace Lupumba and Gabriella Capasso each had nine points apiece in the loss. The Tetons now own a season mark of 3-16. Both Williston State basketball teams are scheduled to travel to Miles Community College for their next doubleheader matchup on Sunday, Jan. 19.