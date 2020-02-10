FARGO, N.D. – Sophomore thrower Akealy Moton broke the North Dakota State school record in the indoor shot put to headline the efforts of the Bison women’s track and field team Saturday at the Bison Open.
Moton took down the NDSU all-time best in the shot put, throwing 57'9.5 (17.61m) to beat Bailey Retzlaff’s 2019 record by 16 inches. She’s now third on the NCAA performance list this season.
After throwing 57'3.5 (17.46m) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as a freshman, Moton owns both the indoor and outdoor shot put school records at NDSU.
Senior Shelby Gunnells also surpassed the previous NDSU school record in the shot put, throwing a career-best 57'2.25 (17.43m) to improve her personal-best by more than a foot. She ranks second in school history behind Moton, and stands at eighth in the NCAA this season. Bailey Cowling cleared a personal-best 5'8 (1.73m) to win the high jump, ranking ninth in NDSU indoor history. She now leads The Summit League this year.
Also, five Bison women ran nine seconds or faster in the 60-meter hurdles, led by sophomore Michaela Baker who claimed first place in a season-best 8.72 seconds. Senior Jocelyn Dinius tied her personal-best 60m dash time of 7.68 seconds in the prelims, and took second place in the finals. Dinius is eighth on the NDSU all-time list.
In addition, sophomore Erin Valgardson cut nine seconds off her previous best in the mile, running 4:59.33 for second place. Meanwhile, unattached NDSU senior Bailey DeMar won the long jump title with a mark of 18'8.5 (5.7m).