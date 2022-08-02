For some it’s a summer pastime, but for the Beavers this is serious competition.
The Minot State men’s and women’s golf teams return to the links later this month to open the 2022-23 season and head coach Eli Mihalick could not be more excited to get things started.
“We have some exciting newcomers on the men’s and women’s teams that will get a chance to play right away, and this schedule should provide them with a great introduction to NSIC golf,” Coach Mihalick said.
The season begins with a new event for the Beavers who travel to league rival Minnesota State, Mankato for the MSU Mankato Invite on Monday and Tuesday, August 29 and 30, in Fairbault, Minn.
The first event of the fall tees off a busy six-week, five-tournament run for the Minot State golf teams with both the men and women competing at all the same events this fall.
After getting a week off to briefly rest, the next stop for Minot State will be back in Minnesota at a tournament hosted by another NSIC foe, the Bemidji State Invite held Monday and Tuesday, Sept 12-13, at the Bemidji Two & Country Club.
The season continues the very next week with the Beavers heading south to the South Dakota School of Mines’ Hardrocker Fall Invitational in Rapid City, S.D., on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20.
Then it is back to Minnesota for the Watkins Invitational hosted by Winona State in Lake City, Minn., on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26-27.
The final event of a busy fall schedule has Minot State traveling to another new event, this one hosted by Montana State-Billings, the Beartooth Invitational in Laurel, Mont., on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4.
“We have another great fall schedule set this year with a couple of new events in Mankato and Billings, along with our usual fall stops,” Mihalick said. “The fields should provide us with some great conference and non-conference competition, and on new courses that look to be a good test of our golf game.”