It was the regular-season home finale at the Well on Monday, Feb. 17, but unfortunately for Teton fans, they saw visiting Miles Community College take both games of the men and women’s doubleheader.
The first half of the men’s game was a seesaw battle throughout that featured a total of four ties and six lead changes. Shae Linton-Brown and Jonathan Komagum were two of Williston State’s biggest contributors at the outset, posting 14 points apiece at the break as the Tetons enjoyed a slight 37-35 advantage after the first twenty minutes of play.
Both clubs continued to battle tooth and nail in the second half. Miles enjoyed a double digit lead with just over 12 minutes to go, but Williston State managed to take the lead on multiple occasions down the stretch. Miles fought back and held a 76-73 lead with less than one minute left, then made all four of their free throw attempts from that point on to close out an 80-73 road victory at the Well. Brown led all scorers with 24 points on the evening as the Tetons’ season mark now stands at 13-14.
In the women’s contest, Miles came into the game at 17-10 on the year and asserted their dominance early, jumping out to an 11-0 lead. However, Williston State remained competitive, and outscored the visiting Pioneers 18-16 in the second quarter.
Grace Lupumba and Laia Balcells Niubo each posted seven points apiece for WSC, helping the Tetons stay within striking range at intermission, trailing the Pioneers 37-27 at that point.
Williston State stepped up their offensive execution to begin the second half and proceeded to go on 12-2 run, tying up the ballgame at 39-39 with just under four minutes left in the third.
But once again, Miles regained control of the contest, and eventually took a 52-42 after three quarters of play en route to a 75-60 victory over WSC. Lupumba notched a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, and Gabriella Capasso recorded a game-high 17 points. At 4-24, the Teton women’s team has now lost six straight.
Up next for both Williston State clubs, they will travel to Dakota College for their next doubleheader matchup on Thursday, Feb. 20.