After a long break between games, the Williston State College men’s hockey team lost to the University of Mary 6-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Tetons did have a two-game winning streak going after the last time they played, but the University of Mary ended that abruptly with the home win.
Williston State has had a tough time figuring out the University of Mary this season.
The University of Mary has defeated Williston State by a final score of 10-1 twice this season, once in the first half of the season and once in the second half, and on Feb. 10, the Tetons looked like they had a chance to defeat the University of Mary but quickly lost a late lead and tied in overtime.
With the latest win, though, the University of Mary was able to show its dominance once again, jumping ahead and winning by five.
The game was supposed to be part of a six-game road trip that the Tetons had planned, but games against Montana State University (on Feb. 19) and against the University of Providence (on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) were all cancelled.
Williston State still has two more road games before it gets back home on March 6 against Dakota College at Bottineau, but coming back from three road games instead of six can be helpful for the Tetons to recover better.
After the game against the University of Mary, the Tetons only have six games left in the season.
Unfortunately for the Tetons, only one game out of the remaining ones will be played at home; otherwise, they will close out the season with three straight road games.
This is an important stretch of the season for Williston State. Currently, the Tetons have a 12-14-1 overall record, with an 11-10-1 conference record.
It won’t be easy, since the Tetons have to play so many road games, but if they can manage to win some games and not collapse at the end of the season, they’ll be in a good spot for the postseason.