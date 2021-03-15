There’s only so much time left in the regular season, but the Williston State College men’s basketball team is making the most of it.
Williston State is on a roll at the right time of the season, winning its fourth straight game with a 94-86 win over the North Dakota State College of Science on Sunday, March 14.
The win puts the Tetons in good position as the last portion of the season winds down. Williston State has a 10-7 overall and conference record, and they have great momentum to push them through the four remaining games.
And, while records aren’t always everything, just winning one of the remaining four games means the Tetons will secure a winning record for the season.
Alonzo Linton once again had a big game for the Tetons, scoring 23 points, but Caleb Johnson had the big game for Williston State, leading all scorers with 24 points.
The 24 points is Johnson’s season-high, edging out the 22 points he scored in the second game of the season.
Williston State had some pretty balanced scoring, with nine out of the 10 players who recorded playing time scoring, and out of those nine, five scored in double figures.
Behind Johnson and Linton, Jalen Dearring, Beni Fungula and Jasha’Jaun Downey each scored 10 points. Trae Hugs added seven points, Adreone Sprinkles added five points, Nathaniel Powell added four points and Mabeny Naam added one point.
Williston State led in most of the statistical categories, such as rebounding, assists, points off turnovers and second chance points, but the one area where the North Dakota State College of Science caught up was with three-pointers.
The Wildcats shot 12-of-22 from three-point range (54.5 percent), compared to the 8-of-20 (40 percent) shooting performance by the Tetons. Three-pointers accounted for about 42 percent of the Wildcats’ overall score, and considering the Tetons made more free throws and overall field goals, the three-pointers were a big help for the Wildcats.
Otherwise, though, the Tetons played well and were able to hold a decent lead in the game.
The next game for the Tetons is Wednesday, March 17, when the Tetons host United Tribes Technical College. The last three games of the season are against Dawson Community College, Bismarck State College and Miles Community College.
Against the four teams that make up the remaining games, the Tetons are an even 4-4, with some games, both wins and losses, being close.