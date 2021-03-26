A tough mix of wins and losses defined the end of the season for the Williston State College mens basketball team.
From March 3 to March 17, the Tetons had a five-game win streak and could do no wrong, after the fifth straight win, the Tetons didn’t win another game.
A three-game losing streak was the final stretch of games for Williston State this season, capped off with a 73-69 loss to Miles Community College on Thursday, March 25.
The four-point loss was the latest in the three-game losing streak that was defined by close losses, which can be a frustrating way to lose games and end the year.
Williston State suffered a five-point, a two-point and a four-point loss to close out the season, an average loss of just 3.66 points in those games.
The Tetons haven’t played bad in those games either, so the losses were just a matter of opponents playing just well enough to pull out the wins.
Still, despite the tough end to the season, Williston State ended the year with an 11-10 record that could have very easily been a bit better if some close games went the other way.
In the loss to Miles CC Thursday, the scoring depth that the Tetons have enjoyed during recent games was not there.
Alonzo Linton led the team with 21 points, and Caleb Johnson was right behind him with 20 points.
But aside from Keenan Reynolds, who helped out with 12 points and 13 rebounds of his own for a double-double, no other Teton player scored a lot.
Mabeny Naam scored six points, but after him, none of the other four Teton scorers scored more than three points, combining for just 10 points.
Miles CC didn’t have a lot more scoring depth, but it had just enough. The Miles CC starters scored nearly as much as the Williston State starters, but the Miles CC bench scored almost double (19 to 10) than what the Williston State bench did.
Miles CC grabbed more rebounds in the contest, but Williston State recorded more assists and steals. And aside from free throw shooting, Miles CC shot better overall from the floor and from three-point range.
In fact, the Tetons shot just 6-of-27 (22.2 percent) from three-point range.
Although the Tetons ended the season on a three-game losing streak, it doesn’t take away from the good season they had.
Williston State was very consistent this year and had a lot of good depth that showed throughout the season.
On top of that, the five-game win streak in the first half of March really helped the team secure a winning record for the season overall.