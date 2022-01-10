A strong second half wasn’t enough for the Williston State College mens basketball team to mount a comeback in a loss on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Williston State fell 69-60 to Lake Region State College on Sunday, after falling behind too far in the first half hurt the Tetons’ chances of winning.
Lake Region outscored Williston State 36-24, which was a pretty fair lead heading into halftime.
While 12 points isn’t an insurmountable gap to overcome, it was enough Sunday, so that even though Williston State outscored Lake Region 36-33 in the second half, it wasn’t enough.
Although the Tetons did score well in the second half, scoring overall in the game was tough for the individual players for the most part.
All statistics referenced are from the WSC athletics website.
Two Teton players, Josh Favors and Clovis Gallon, scored well, but the rest of the Teton squad wasn’t able to get going.
Favors led all scorers in the game with 27 points, and he did so with a great shooting performance. He shot 9-of-12 overall from the field, which included 2-of-2 from three-point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Favors also led the team with four steals and six rebounds.
Gallon had a good shooting performance in the game as well, shooting 7-of-14 overall from the field. He also shot 2-of-4 from three-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Aside from those two, though, the rest of the Tetons who played combined for 15 points, on a total 5-of-27 shooting from the field.
Fares Kacem scored six points in the contest, Ezekiel Spann scored three points, and Abi Adedo, Galdo Tutu and Landon Lang each scored two points.
Despite some of the shooting woes for the team, the Tetons’ defense did well to keep Lake Region’s lead from getting out of hand.
The next game for Williston State will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Bismarck State College, according to the Teton website.