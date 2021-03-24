For a second time in a row, the Williston State College men's basketball team lost a game by a few points.
The only difference is that its latest loss, at the hands of Bismarck State College, was decided by just two points (101-99), which put the Tetons on a two-game losing streak.
When you look at the statistics from the game, which was played on Monday, March 22, it looks like, on paper, Williston State may have even won the game because the teams were so evenly matched.
But Williston State had to rely on the tactic of fouling late to force opponents to take free throws, and Bismarck State made the right ones to hold on.
With 16 seconds left in the game, Caleb Johnson made a free throw to bring the Tetons to within two points, 99-97. At that point, missed free throws or a turnover were going to be the only thing that could help Williston State.
Bismarck State’s Jerrick Baines was fouled by Trae Hugs with seven seconds left, and Baines knocked down both free throws to ice the game.
Johnson made one last shot as time expired, but Bismarck State was able to hold on and give the Tetons another close loss, after the Tetons lost to Dawson Community College 84-79 on March 20.
Johnson did have another big game for Williston, leading the team with 26 points. One of the big things that helped Bismarck State, though, was the fact that it had the game’s leading scorer, Cobe Begger, who dropped 36 points.
Looking beyond the leading scorers of each team, Williston State had a better spread of scoring throughout the team, showing just how important Begger’s big game was.
Aside from Begger, no other Bismarck State player scored 15 or more points, but for the Tetons, Alonzo Linton scored 22 points. Overall, five players scored in double figures for Bismarck State, and six did for Williston State.
Out of those double-digit scorers for each team, Williston State’s combined for 94 points, and Bismarck State’s combined for 82, meaning the other key factor in Bismarck State’s win was the other scoring help it got.
In that respect, three players combined for 19 points, while two players combined for five points for Williston State.
Williston State sits at 11-9 with one game left in the regular season, which is a home game on Thursday, March 25 against Miles Community College.
Even if the Tetons lose that game, they will finish the regular season with a winning record.