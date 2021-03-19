The Williston State College men’s basketball team cannot be stopped.
A 107-79 blowout win over United Tribes Technical College on Wednesday, March 17 extended the Tetons’ win streak to five games, and during this streak, they have been playing some great basketball.
The first four games of the win streak have been decided by nine points or less, so it’s only right that the Tetons come out and get a bit of an easier win, which came in the 28-point win over United Tribes Technical College.
Alonzo Linton has been a go-to scorer all season for the Tetons, and after a quieter game than he is used to on March 10 (nine points in win over Lake Region State College), he has done nothing but scorch opposing teams with his scoring.
He followed up his 23-point game on March 14 with a game-high 27-point performance against United Tribes Technical College.
What makes Linton so scary to opponents is the fact that he is able to score at that volume on such good shooting splits. In the win Wednesday, Linton shot 9-of-16 overall, including 5-of-7 from three-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Linton’s scoring was certainly a nice boost for the Tetons, but he was not alone in the winning effort, as Williston State ended the game with 14 of its 16 players having scored a point. That balanced and spread-out scoring has been another key part of the Tetons’ win streak, as multiple players each game are contributing to Williston State’s success.
Caleb Johnson was the only other starter who hit double-digits for scoring (12 points), and off the bench, Jasha’Jaun Downey was the only other player in double figures for the Tetons with 10 points.
In all aspects of the game, Williston State dominated United Tribes Technical College. The Tetons had a rebounding advantage (36-29), an assists advantage (20-13) and an advantage in steals (12-8).
Shooting-wise, Williston State had an advantage as well, shooting 54.1 percent overall compared to 45.5 percent overall from United Tribes Technical College. The Tetons also had a great game from three-point range, shooting 56 percent from deep compared to 34.1 percent by United Tribes Technical College.
With only three games left in the season, after the game Wednesday, the Tetons are on a roll and looking to end the regular season on a good note.
The Tetons have averaged 89 points per game during the five-game win streak, while also only allowing opponents to score 78.4 points per game.