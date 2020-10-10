Williston State College freshmen Jade Llamas, Amy Grevious and Natalie Edgar smiled and said hello to everyone who walked inside of Albertsons grocery store on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Standing by a table and decked out in Teton gear, they were asking the community to support their team— the Williston State College volleyball team.
All three are members of the team and they were selling masks, discount cards and gun raffle tickets, and all the proceeds go directly to the team.
And when asked why someone should support the volleyball team, Llamas said it's all about members in the community supporting each other, something the team does on a regular basis.
Llamas said the team has been there for the community from helping out at festivals and other community fundraisers to spending time at the local animal shelter.
"We do a lot of work in the community," Llamas said. "We work hard around here."
As people walked into the store, as some stopped to see what was on the table and as others bought something, Llamas and Grevious also talked about getting their season back.
At the start of the school year colleges and universities grappled with the thought of canceling or postponing the fall athletic season.
WSC was one of many colleges to postpone the fall season, and that included volleyball.
But after an unprecedented start to the year, Llamas and Grevious said they are just happy to be back practicing and going to scrimmages like one on Friday, Oct. 16 in Glendive.
"I'm just really happy that we get to play," Grevious said, her smile shining through her mask.
Llamas said they have continued to work hard in the gym and weight room, and she too is excited to get back to playing.
And together they agreed that everyone is ready to get on the court, and they shared similar goals as they look to spring for competition.
"My personal goal would be to keep my head up," Grevious said. "As a team we just want to come out with some dubs (wins)."
Llamas said putting wins on the board is absolutely a goal, but in addition to that she knows that everyone has the goal to learn all the different plays.
"I just want everyone to play and work hard so we can get those dubs," Llamas said.