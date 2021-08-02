Austyn Melin and Jesse Keicher are returning for a second year to play for the Williston State College Hockey team.
Melin is returning as a goalie after playing in eight games and acquiring a 2-2 win-loss record.
Keicher is returning to action after injury. Before getting hurt, he did play in 24 games and earned 14 points.
According to the Tetons’ Hockey Twitter page, the total headcount for the 2021/2022 roster is up to 23 and more members are likely to be announced.
The first game of the season is slated for Oct. 22 at Minot State University.
The Tetons will play their regular season through February this year.