The Williston State College volleyball team will see several new faces in the fall 2021 semester, and one of those faces is Ashlyn Halford.
Halford is from Jacksonville, Florida and is a libero for the Ridgeview High School volleyball team.
When she gets to Williston State, she said she hopes to bring great defense to her new team, while also pushing herself mentally and physically on and off the court.
“I’m super excited to move 1000 miles away and be in a new environment with new people from all around the country,” Halford said.
Here’s a better look at Halford and an understanding of what volleyball truly means to her.
Q: How long have you been playing volleyball? Have you played any other sports? If so what makes volleyball stand out to you or what makes it your favorite (if it is your favorite sport). What does volleyball mean to you?
A: I’ve been playing volleyball for six years and I have played softball for about 12 years and I played soccer for two. Volleyball has always been personally my go-to sport because volleyball is always the thing I do to let go of everything and focus on just having fun and playing. Volleyball, to me, means being able to show who I am on the court with my skills and emotions.
Q: Was playing in college a goal for you? When did you realize that this was what you wanted to do?
A: Honestly, it’s been a goal to continue my athletic career in college for as long as I’ve started sports. As time went on, I started focusing more on volleyball and focusing on realizing the true positive impact it had on me. I realized I wanted to keep my volleyball career going in my early high school years because I loved all of the people I met and how it made me feel as a whole.
Q: What was your college search like? How did you find WSC and why did you pick it?
A: My college search started my late junior year and has been a fun journey. I’ve had multiple colleges, mostly from Florida, that have offered me (a spot on their team), but it just didn’t feel right. My freshman year, I was coached by the current WSC coach (Chelsea Hinck). I really liked WSC as a whole and being able to be coached again by her really helped me feel comfortable and felt like I was very welcomed to be a part of this team.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish while in Williston? What do you think you can bring to the team? Also, what do you want study/major in?
A: At WSC, I hope to push myself physically and mentally while being able to play the sport I love. I believe I could bring great defense and energy to my team and really be able to take us to another level. At WSC I will be a double major getting my (Associate of Applied Science degree) and transfer so that I can become a physical therapist.