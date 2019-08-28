FARGO — The plan for Cody Mauch was to enroll at North Dakota State as a tight end, with dreams of catching touchdown passes like a lot of Bison players do at that position. And what could be better for a kid who played at Hankinson, just down Interstate 29 from Fargo?
He already fit the physical bill at 6 foot, 4 inches and 234 pounds, which is what he was listed on the 2017 Bison roster. He was 221 pounds earlier that February on the national signing day release. Then something happened on the way to his sophomore season: He didn’t stop growing.
He was switched to defensive end during his true freshman season. At that point, thoughts of another position switch started to swirl within the NDSU coaching staff, like with assistant Tyler Roehl.
“Coach Roehl was always joking about it,” Mauch said. “I thought he was joking anyway.”
It was no joke. By the end of that season, he found himself in meetings with the offensive linemen.
Two years later, this week, Mauch finds himself as a 290-pound backup left tackle heading into the season opener Saturday against Butler at Target Field in Minneapolis. An unheralded, small-town walk-on from North Dakota making a splash on the offensive line at the FCS Division I level — heard that story before?
Junior center Karson Schoening from Rolla will make his first career start against the Bulldogs. Junior Cordell Volson from Balfour will make his first start at right tackle. Junior Quinn Alo from LaMoure is the backup at right guard.
Backup left guard Zach Kubas is from Dickinson, but played at Class 1A Dickinson Trinity. Only backup center Zach Willis from West Fargo High School is from a metro area in North Dakota.
Mauch is from a farm just outside of Mantador, population 64.
“It means a lot; it seems like you get a lot of North Dakota O-line guys,” Mauch said. “Everyone is a hard-nosed kid and it’s a different mentality up here.”
Mauch admits there was a mentality adjustment from tight end to defensive end to offensive line. His first full-time foray into the interior position was during spring ball of 2018. All the while, he made frequent stops at the NDSU dining center.
Very frequent stops, like around five times a day that amounted to about 30 a week.
“I thought I would come in and maybe play at 245 or 250,” he said. “Now I’m up to 290, so it’s pretty wild. It came as a surprise to me.”
Bison head coach Matt Entz says he plans on taking 12 offensive linemen among the 80 players who will travel to Minneapolis. He said the hope is to play anywhere from seven to nine players, and whether Mauch fits in that number will be determined on Saturday.
“Cody Mauch has had an outstanding fall camp,” Entz said.
It’s going to be a busy fall for a couple of Mauch families from southeastern North Dakota. His second cousin, Allie Mauch from Barney, is a junior outside hitter for the Bison volleyball team.
She came in the more highly recruited of the two having played in national Junior Olympic tournaments.
“From my own expectations of what I had coming in, I didn’t expect to make the two-deep this soon,” Cody Mauch said. “But it’s been going pretty well for me. This fall camp, I really felt like things opened up and the game slowed down a bit. But I’m still kind of new to the whole O-line thing.”
And to the offensive line mindset.
“Everyone goes from being ‘that guy,’" Mauch said. “Once you get the mentality that you’re doing it for everyone next to you, it makes it worth it. You catch on to it right away.”