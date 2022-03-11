A University of North Dakota hockey player is in the running for this year’s Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award.
Mark Senden, a senior at UND and captain on the team, is one of six finalists for the award, as announced by the Hockey Commissioners Association earlier this week.
The award was established by the HCA in honor of former Army player Derek Hines, who was a “consummate team player and team builder.”
Hines played at Army from 1999-2003 and was a four-year letter-winner as well as a co-captain his senior season.
He was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2005 in Afghanistan.
According to a press release from the UND athletic department, Senden has been a leader on-and-off the ice for the Fighting Hawks during his tenure.
During his junior year he served as an assistant captain and he made captain his senior year.
Additionally, he earned the team’s unsung hero award following his sophomore season and most recently was named a finalist for the NCHC Sportsmanship Award, which will be presented next Thursday.
On the ice, Senden has appeared in 127 games and he sits as one of the nation’s active leaders in plus/minus at +31 and the team is 39-7-1 when he records a point over his career, according to the press release.
”He has captained his junior team, Fargo, to a USHL title and his high school program, Wayzata, to a Class AA title in Minnesota before helping the Fighting Hawks become the first team in NCHC history to win three straight Penrose Cups,” the press release reads.
The HCA coordinates the award, with nominations from each of the six Division I men’s hockey conferences.
The selection committee, made up of the six conference media contacts, Lt. Steve Hines, Derek’s father, and Army West Point head coach Brian Riley, votes on the winner “who displays exemplary sportsmanship, is supremely competitive, intelligent and extraordinarily conditioned with an unmatched work ethic.”
The award will be presented on Friday, April 8, during the “Friday Night at the Frozen Four” festivities in Boston, MA.
