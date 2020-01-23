Both Williston State College basketball teams lost their seventh straight games at the Well on Jan. 23. While the Teton men fell to Dawson, 88-77, the WSC women lost their game to the visiting Buccaneers, 78-57.
The men’s ballgame was a neck and neck affair at the outset with neither team able to jump out ahead for very long. In fact, there were a total of six ties and 12 lead changes through the first 20 minutes of play.
With less than two minutes to go before intermission, WSC sophomore big man Johnathan Komagum made a strong offensive move in the paint to score two of his eight first half points, giving the Tetons a 35-34 lead at the break. Meanwhile, Williston State guard Eden Holt also made his presence felt as he tied a team-high with eight points in the period on 3-of-7 shooting from the field.
It was more of the same at the start of the second half as the intensity revved up for both clubs. Dawson led by as many as five on two separate occasions early in period, but Williston remained close. Leading 53-50, Dawson gained the upper hand on the strength of a 12-0 run by utilizing a mixture of hot shooting from downtown, and dribble penetration to set up open looks at the basket. With 10:16 remaining, the Buccaneers had opened up a 65-50 advantage.
The Tetons managed to climb back into the game following a Komagum offensive put back from close range to trim the deficit to 74-73 in favor of Dawson with 4:16 to go, but that would be as close as WSC would come to regaining the lead as the Buccaneers went on to win, 88-77. Holt led all scorers with 27 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, and Komagum notched a double-double in defeat with 17 points and 11 boards. Following the loss, Williston State’s record now stands at 8-11 on the year.
Meanwhile, the women’s matchup started much like the men’s game as it was a closely contested game throughout the first half. Williston jumped out to a 10-6 lead early in the first period, but then Dawson gained control and led by as many as eight points, eventually taking a 34-28 advantage into the halftime break. Teton sophomore Gabriella Capasso and Dawson freshman Ashley Orozco both scored 11 points apiece for their respective teams through the first two quarters.
Things start to get away from the Tetons in the third quarter as the Buccaneers capitalized on sloppy ball handling from WSC, which resulted in several transition opportunities. With under six minutes left in the period, Dawson was able to open up a nine-point lead, and ended the quarter with a commanding 60-43 edge on the scoreboard.
The Buccaneers maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth en route to a 78-57 road win over the Tetons. Capasso led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Now 3-18 on the season, WSC has now lost seven straight games.
Up next for both WSC basketball clubs, they are scheduled to host Dakota College at Bottineau in a home doubleheader at the Well on Monday, Jan. 27. While the women’s game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start, the men’s game will tip-off at 7:30.