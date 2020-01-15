FARGO, N.D. — The College Football Performance Awards announced major honors for eight-time FCS national champion North Dakota State on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Bison quarterback Trey Lance was named the winner of the 2019 FCS National Performer of the Year trophy, and the team, which defeated No. 2 James Madison 28-20 in the FCS championship game, was honored for the top FCS performance in 2019.
Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota, led the Bison to a perfect 16-0 record with an average margin of victory of 24.9 points per game. He finished the season with 28 total passing touchdowns and a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns. Also, Lance averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt and 6.5 yards per rush, and led the team with 1,100 net rushing yards. Remarkably, the first-year NDSU signal caller finished the season without an interception in 287 passing attempts.
Lance is the sixth Bison to earn CFPA annual honors, following John Prelvitz (CFPA Punter Award), Marcus Williams (CFPA Defensive Back Award), defensive lineman Kyle Emanuel (CFPA National Defensive Performer of the Year), Ben LeCompte (CFPA Punter Award) and Easton Stick (CFPA FCS National Performer of Year).
The CFPA is in its 12th year of player and team performance recognition.