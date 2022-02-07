WSC women's basketball

The Williston State College women's basketball team.

The Williston State College womens basketball team is red hot.

Williston State is on an 11-game win streak, after sweeping three games over the weekend.

The Lady Tetons defeated Lake Region State College twice (on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4), and they defeated Miles Community College on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Williston State defeated Lake Region by scores of 74-53 and 71-66, and the team defeated Miles CC 76-40.

After finishing January with a perfect 8-0 record, the Lady Tetons have started the final stretch of the season with a 3-0 start in February too.

Aside from the five-point win over Lake Region, the weekend was a dominant showing from the Lady Tetons.

In total over the three games, Williston State averaged 73.6 points per game, and the team allowed the opponent to score just 53 points per game.

With the 11-game win streak, the Lady Tetons have also put themselves in second place in the MonDak Conference standings, just a few games behind North Dakota State College of Science.

Throughout the weekend, the Lady Tetons shared the ball well and had everyone on the roster contribute.

Here’s the scoring breakdown for the Feb. 3 game against Lake Region:

Keeley Tini- 17 points

Emily Kurkowski- 12 points

Irene de la Fuente- 12 points

Brooklyn Douglas- 11 points

Hayley MacDonald- 11 points

Sydney Labatte- 6 points

Jillian Litwiller- 5 points

The game against Lake Region on Feb. 4 was closer, but the Lady Tetons held on for the win. Here’s the scoring breakdown:

Emily Kurkowski- 17 points

Brooklyn Douglas- 15 points

Hayley MacDonald- 14 points

Sydney Labatte- 10 points

Keeley Tini- 10 points

Irene de la Fuente- 4 points

Jillian Litwiller- 1 point

To close out the weekend, Williston State dominated in a big win over Miles CC. Here’s the scoring breakdown:

Emily Kurkowski- 17 points

Hayley MacDonald- 17 points

Keeley Tini- 11 points

Brooklyn Douglas- 10 points

Sydney Labatte- 10 points

Jillian Litwiller- 7 points

Laiten Lantis- 2 points

Irene de la Fuente- 2 points

Williston State has the chance to keep its win streak alive on Thursday, Feb. 10 when the Lady Tetons take on Dawson Community College.

It is a road game for Williston State, but the Lady Tetons have played Dawson CC well this season, splitting the two previous meetings.

