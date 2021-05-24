Terran Speake is just like any other high school senior.
She’s making after high school plans, she’s enjoying final high school moments, and she’s about to do something that was years in the making—she’s following her dream to play volleyball in college.
The Williston State College volleyball team will welcome 13 new players to its roster come the fall season and one of those 13 players is Speake.
Speake, who attends Park High School in Livingston, Montana, will be a setter on the Williston State team in the fall and to put it simply, she said she is excited.
“I’ve been playing volleyball since I was in sixth grade. I’ve played basketball and track in high school, (but) I’ve always loved playing volleyball and have had a passion for it forever,” Speake said. “My mom played volleyball so I guess it just runs in the family too.”
Speake said she remembers watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers play and always having that dream of playing college ball in the back of my head.
“I think I really started to realize that it was one of my dreams when I was in eighth grade,” Speake said. “I just really started to love volleyball even more and then I wanted to pursue it after high school.”
But her college search wasn’t exactly easy, in fact she called it a struggle.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Speake said she struggled with communicating with other coaches and overall just getting her name out there.
“I contacted tons of coaches and my hopes were dashed when only a select few replied back,” she said.
After visiting some Division Three colleges in Arizona, Speake said those schools didn’t fit her.
It wasn’t until her club coach told her that Chelsea Hinck, the head volleyball coach at Williston State, was looking for a setter when she jumped at the opportunity.
“I contacted her right away and she as super eager to get to know me,” Speake said. “I took some time to decide and visited the college. I got along super well with the girls and even better with the coach. We just connected. So I knew right after my visit that that was where I wanted to be.”
And with her dream becoming a reality, she said she hopes to accomplish many things while at Williston State.
For starters, she said she hopes to become a better team player and a better player overall.
“Volleyball has such a team mentality and it’s something I really hope to grow in at Williston,” she said. Additionally, she said she wants to bring a fun and friendly atmosphere to the team and bring a passion and work ethic to the team, which she hopes will inspire others too.
While in school, she said she wants to get her associates in science and transfer to a school to study physical therapy or athletic training.
Speake said volleyball means so much to her, and to be able to play in college is an unexplainable thrill.
“This has been a huge goal of mine and I finally have accomplished it and it feels completely and utterly amazing,” she said. “The coach and players will make it even a better experience just because they made me feel so special and welcome.”