The season goes on for the Williston State College women’s basketball team.
The Lady Tetons (No. 3 seed) hosted Lake Region State College (No. 6 seed) in the first round of their postseason tournament, and Williston State won handily 73-46 on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
After losing the first meeting between the two teams on Nov. 21, the Lady Tetons have since won three straight games against Lake Region and managed to keep their season alive.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
After ending the first quarter with a slim 14-13 lead on Wednesday, the Lady Tetons picked things up and blew out Lake Region in the second and third quarters.
In the second and third quarters, combined, the Lady Tetons outscored Lake Region 45-18. That stretch of play was the big difference in the game, as Lake Region stayed close in the first quarter and outscored Williston State 15-14 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Lady Tetons was Emily Kurkowski, who scored 23 points in the game. Kurkowski had some good help, as three other Williston State players scored in double figures too.
Irene de la Fuente scored 12 points off the bench, and Sydney Labatte and Keeley Tini scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brooklyn Douglas and Hayley MacDonald each came close to hitting that double-digit mark, scoring nine and eight points, respectively.
While Williston State’s victory over Lake Region wasn’t that close, the Lady Tetons’ next game will give them more to handle.
Williston State takes on Bismarck State College on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the next round of the tournament.
The Lady Tetons will be playing Sunday’s game at North Dakota State College of Science starting at 5 p.m.
The two teams have met three times this season, and Williston State has won the last two games. In those games, Williston State won by five and two points. In the game that Bismarck State won, the Lady Tetons lost by eight points.
Each game between the teams has been close during the regular season, so a good postseason matchup should be en route for the teams.