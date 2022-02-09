The Williston State College women’s basketball team is on an 11-game win streak and has earned this week’s “Athlete of the Week” title.
To put it simply, the Lady Tetons are on fire.
They won every single game they played in January and most recently they earned a three-game sweep over the Feb. 3 weekend.
They defeated Lake Region State College twice (on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4), and they defeated Miles Community College on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Williston State defeated Lake Region by scores of 74-53 and 71-66, and the team defeated Miles CC 76-40.
Not only did the Lady Tetons win, they dominated on the court.
In total over the three games, Williston State averaged 73.6 points per game, and the team allowed the opponent to score just 53 points per game.
On top of this, the Lady Tetons are in second place in the MonDak Conference standings.
There are only four games left in the regular season for the women’s team.
The team plays Dawson Community College on Feb. 10, United Tribes Technical College on Feb. 14, North Dakota State College of Science on Feb. 17 and Dakota College at Bottineau on Feb. 20.
All games are away games.
Congrats to the Lady Tetons—Laiten Lantis, Emily Kurkowski, Brooklyn Douglas, Hayley MacDonald, Jillian Litwiller, Sydney Labatte, Irene de la Fuente, Halle Burdick and Keeley Tini, and to Coach Triplett and Coach Schwenke.