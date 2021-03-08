The Williston State College women’s basketball team had the chance to tie or win its game on Sunday, March 7, and with two free throws with less than a second left, even just one point would have basically guaranteed that the game would last longer at the least.
Sydney Labatte got fouled on a point-blank shot with .8 seconds left in the game, having the chance to play hero for Williston State, who trailed Dakota College at Bottineau 64-63 at the moment. With such little time left, the free throws were going to essentially be the deciding factor of who won the game.
Labatte’s first free throw was a little too strong, hitting off the back of the rim, and her second free throw was short. The Lady Lumberjacks secured the rebound, called a timeout and held on for the last .3 seconds to get the tough win over the Lady Tetons.
Those free throws shouldn’t outweigh the game Labatte and the Lady Tetons had overall, however.
Labatte had an all-around good game, finishing just one point and one rebound shy of a double-double.
Keeley Tini led all scorers in the game with 18 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu was second on the team with 12 points and nine rebounds, nearly getting a double-double of her own, and off the bench, Brooklyn Douglas had 11 points.
Makia Remus added six points, Grace Lupumba added four points and Laia Balcells Niubo added three points.
Three-point shooting was an important part of the game for the Lady Tetons, and while the team shot 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, an OK percent, Williston State benefitted with 27 of its 63 points (nearly half) coming from three-pointers.
Three-pointers also helped the Lady Lumberjacks, though.
As a team, Dakota College at Bottineau shot 44.8 percent from three-point range, scoring more than half (39) of its points from beyonds the arc.
A three-point shot is exactly what gave the Lady Lumberjacks their late lead.
Remus made one of two free throws with 18 seconds left to put the Lady Tetons up 63-61, but Dakota College at Bottineau’s Kaitlynn Scherr got open at the top of the key and nailed a three-point shot with 12 seconds left, giving the Lady Lumberjacks their 64-63 lead.
With the loss, the Lady Tetons are now 6-9 overall and in conference this season and are on a three-game losing streak, but they don’t have to wait long to get a chance to bounce back.
Williston State will host Lake Region State College on Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m.