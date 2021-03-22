The Williston State College women's basketball team is sitting in an important position as its regular season comes to a close this week.
On Saturday, March 20, the Lady Tetons lost a tough game to Dawson Community College by a score of 109-64, leaving Williston State at a 7-10 record.
Only three games remain this season, so if the Lady Tetons want to finish strong and finish with an even record at the least, they have to win out.
The loss to Dawson CC really didn’t help either, in a game where the Lady Buccaneers dominated the Lady Tetons.
No one was able to get any offense going for the Lady Tetons, but Keeley Tini did everything she could and went off for 31 points, the second-most in a single game this season for her. Her 31 points were also the most of any player in the game.
Tini shot 8-of-15 overall from the floor, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. Possibly the most impressive part of her scoring was the fact that she shot 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
Outside of Tini, though, no one else was able to score nearly enough to help Williston State stay competitive.
Brooklyn Douglas was second on the team with nine points, Sydney Labatte added six points, Makia Remus added five points and Laia Balcells Niubo added three points.
Off the bench, Grace Lupumba added five points, Marni Schieffer and Kawana Dias dos Santos each scored two points and Cheryl Aubou added one point.
For a lot of the Lady Tetons’ games this season, 64 points would have been competitive in the game, but Dawson CC had a lot of players score. On top of that, bench scoring hasn’t always been strong for the Lady Tetons, and Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, a leading scorer for the Lady Tetons, didn’t play in the game.
Williston State shot well from the free throw line, 21-of-30, and from three-point range, 7-of-17, but the volume of scoring wasn’t enough.
Overall, the Lady Tetons shot 38.3 percent (18-of-47), while the Lady Buccaneers shot 65.7 percent from the floor (44-of-67 overall).
On top of that great shooting performance, Dawson CC had six players score in double figures and 12 players score in total.
To finish the season strong and get an even record, the Lady Tetons will have to play really well.
The last three games are against Bismarck State College, the North Dakota State College of Science and Miles Community College. Against those teams, Williston State is a combined 2-4, with both wins coming against Bismarck State College.