The Williston State College womens basketball team lost in the championship of the Region XIII tournament on Monday, Feb. 28.
Williston State fought hard and played a good game, but the Lady Tetons fell to the North Dakota State College of Science by a score of 73-57.
During the regular season, NDSCS had won two of the three meetings with Williston State, and the Lady Tetons weren’t able to even the series.
In the championship game Monday, the Lady Tetons’ offense, which had been great all season long, wasn’t able to really get going.
A couple of Williston State’s players were able to kickstart the offense, but overall the Lady Tetons didn’t score at the same level.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Keeley Tini led the way for Williston State, scoring 17 points. Tini also grabbed six rebounds, which was the second-most on the team in the game.
Brooklyn Douglas was the other double-digit scorer for Williston State, scoring 15 points. She also led the team with seven rebounds.
Everyone on the Williston State roster scored in the game. In the starting lineup, Sydney Labatte scored six points, Emily Kurkowski scored four points and Hayley MacDonald scored three points.
Off the bench, Jillian Litwiller scored seven points, Laiten Lantis scored three points and Irene de la Fuente scored two points.
Even with a smaller roster, Williston State’s bench outscored NDSCS 12-10. Overall, Williston State got a lot of shots up, they just didn’t fall Monday.
The main difference in the game was NDSCS’ Ivane Tensaie. Tensaie scored 29 points to lead NDSCS and give them a huge boost in the win.
Outside of Tensaie’s big game, NDSCS had a similar scoring spread to Williston State.
The next-highest scorer had 17 points, and they were the only two in double figures. The next-highest scorers after them had seven and five points.
With the loss, Williston State drops to a 19-14 overall record for the season. It was a great season for the Lady Tetons overall, as they recorded some good wins and went on an 11-game win streak at one point.