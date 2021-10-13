The Williston State College volleyball team suffered a tough loss at the hands of Miles Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 13, as the Lady Tetons fell 3-0.
Williston State was coming off a good win over Dawson Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 12, but Miles CC stopped Williston State’s momentum.
The Lady Tetons lost the first set 25-16, but they picked things up and kept it close in the second and third set, losing 25-20 in each.
Despite the final outcome, Williston State was pretty evenly-matched with Miles CC, presenting an equally-balanced offense and defense in the contest.
The Lady Tetons only had five fewer kills than the Lady Pioneers. If anything, the Lady Pioneers’ defense may have been a key difference, as they had 60 digs to the Lady Tetons’ 46, so Miles CC kept the ball alive more times.
Leading the way for Williston State on the attack was Daphne Sanchez, who broke double digits with 10 kills. In total, nine players recorded a kill for Williston State.
After Sanchez, Isabel Evans had seven kills and Jonna Lind had five. Sydney Labatte and Amaris Boggs each had four, Abigail Tennant and Terran Speake each had two, and Annice Applewhite and Montayasia Jones each had one.
Defensively, Ashlyn Halford led the way with 19 digs, followed by Sanchez, who had seven. Jade Llamas recorded five digs, Boggs recorded four and Tennant and Marleigh Thurman each had three.
Rounding out the squad, Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen had two digs, and Lind, Speake and Labatte each had one dig. In total, 10 different Williston State players recorded a dig.
Overall this season, Williston State is 11-12, and the Lady Tetons hold a 5-6 conference record.
The games against Miles CC and Dawson CC this week were the first home games in awhile for Williston State. The last home game before Tuesday’s contest against Dawson CC was on Sept. 8.
This time, the Lady Tetons won’t have to wait nearly as long for their next home game, as they host Dakota College at Bottineau on Oct. 20.
Until that next home game, the Lady Tetons will stay busy.
On Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, Williston State will play in the Lake Region Slamfest in Devils Lake. On Oct. 15, Williston State was scheduled to play Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University’s junior varsity team.
On Oct. 16, the Lady Tetons were scheduled to play the Jamestown junior varsity team and Trinity Bible.